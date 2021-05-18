Weather alert issued for 19 May

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 May: The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert regarding heavy rains and thunderstorms on 19 May in the state. As per the alert issued under the signatures of the Executive Director (In charge) Rahul Jugran, there is a strong possibility of heavy rains, thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning strikes in several parts of the state on 19 May and therefore the state and the respective district administrations as well as the people have been warned to be prepared for the same.

As per the alert, heavy rains, thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning strikes were possible in parts of Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Nainital and Pithoragarh districts. People living in these districts have been advised to be cautious on 19 May and alert especially during travel.

All the police officials posted in these districts and local level government officials have been urged to be alert and on duty at their respective places of posting. The PWD, BRO and officials of other related departments have also been asked to remain on alert should any information is received of road blockages or landslides, etc., to ensure that any such eventuality is dealt with in time. Officials have been warned against keeping their mobiles phones switched off during the alert hours.