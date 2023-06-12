Weather Centre issues Orange Alert for 7 districts of U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jun: The State Weather Centre of Government of India has issued an Orange Alert in 7 districts of Uttarakhand beginning today. According to the alert issued by the Weather Centre , there is a possibility of weather deteriorating for next few days beginning today in some hill as well as plains district. Yellow and Orange alert has been issued for next 4 days in the 7 districts . According to the forecast issued from 11 to 14 June, there is a distinct possibility of thunderstorms and hailstorm striking in several districts of the state beginning on 11 June. The Meteorological Office Director, Bikram Singh has also advised everyone to be careful and to take precautions during this period.

According to the forecast released by the Meteorological Center today, the alert has been issued for Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi, Tehri and Pauri districts . It has been stated that there is a strong likelihood of strong rains, thunderstorm and hailstorm occurring in several places with a strong possibility of gusty winds blowing between 50 to 90 kilometres per hour speed.

Apart from this, in the remaining districts of the state, there is a possibility of rain and hailstorm along with gusty winds at a speed of 40 to 80 kilometers per hour, for which a yellow alert has also been issued.