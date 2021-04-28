Webinar held at GEU on role of varsities in managing 2nd wave of COVID-19

11th Foundation Day of Graphic Era Hill University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Apr: On the occasion of its 11th Foundation Day, Graphic Era Hill University celebrated by deliberating over Covid-19 challenges and the way forward. On this occasion, the university organised a panel discussion on “Role of Universities in managing second wave of Covid-19”. Panelists Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General, UCOST, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Actor and filmmaker, Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Group, Dr Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, expressed their views on various challenges and opportunities.

Dr Ghanshala said that the journey of Graphic Era had expanded to four campuses in Haldwani, Dehradun and Bhimtal and an under construction medical college which is moving towards completion and commencement. He highlighted that, during the first wave of Covid, Graphic Era took initiatives by distributing groceries and also by setting up isolation centres within the campus. During the second wave, free flight tickets were arranged for the students to return to their hometowns. Along with this the university’s Alumni Network is very active and doing its bit to help Covid patients. Dr Ghanshala added that one of the aims is to fight the fear of corona and motivate people to get vaccinated. Highlighting one such initiative, he said that the university had ensured all its employees and staff above the age of 18+years along with their family members gets vaccinated. He said that the second wave demands more medical facilities as each life matters. He declared that, in the near future, a vaccination portal would be formed to check on the vaccination drive among students and also to reach out to the people.

Dr Rajendra Dobhal congratulated Dr Kamal Ghanshala and the University for completing 11 glorious years and achieving various milestones. Appreciating the quality of education at Graphic Era, he said that the university is providing skill based education to its students making them employable and skillful in their field. He said that, in order to fight this epidemic, technology should be developed according to the local needs and conditions. Medical research, experimentation and entrepreneurship skills were the need of the hour. Institutes like Graphic Era are leading this inititaitve.

Dr. Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, expressed his gratitude towards all the panelists. He said that nursing, medical and pharmacy are crucial areas for research, development and technology to fight the second wave.

Sahib Sablok convened the webinar.