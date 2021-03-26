Webinar held on Pharmaceutical Formulation Development at SBS Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: The Research Degree Committee and School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology, Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, organised a webinar on the theme “Dendrimer Based Pharmaceutical Formulation Development”, here, today.

The programme was organised under the guidance of SP Singh (Chancellor) and Dr Gaurav Deep Singh (Member Secretary, Board of Governors).

On this occasion, Dr. Hitesh Kulhari (School of Nano Sciences, Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar) delivered a lecture on the theme.The webinar was inaugurated by Prof Veerma Ram (Director, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology). During his speech, Dr. Kulhari discussed the importance of dendrimers on cancer research. More than 100 attendees participated in the webinar virtually. Prof Ram thanked all the dignitaries and participants for their response to the webinar. The programme was moderated by Dr Santosh Kumar Karn and Priyanka Uniyal. The webinar was coordinated by Prof Vikas Anand, Vishal Warikoo and Surojit Banerjee. All the participants will be given E-certificates.