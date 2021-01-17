Webinar on Fact Checking held at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jan: ‘You can’t believe something, just because you see it.’ This was said by well known fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News at Graphic Era Hill University today.

A webinar on the theme, ‘Fact Checking and Debunking Misinformation’, was organised by the Department of Media and Mass Communication at Graphic Era Hill University where Pratik Sinha addressed the students. He said that every picture and news didn’t depict the truth every time. Since childhood, people have been told to believe what they see but, in the present times, it was not necessary that what was seen was the truth. It was the moral responsibility of every individual to fact-check every picture and information that they share on social media platforms.

Pratik told the students about various fact checking tools like reverse image search, InVID, etc. He added that all the students could be fact checkers on their own by learning these tools and also make others aware in this regard. He added that fact checking workshops should be regularly conducted and organised for media professionals, especially for journalists as they work under great pressure to meet deadlines and sometimes, due to this, they can’t identify planted fake news and misinformation.

