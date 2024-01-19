Wedding destinations need proper roads: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jan: “Before the commencement of the Chardham Yatra-2024, along with repairing all the roads, alternative routes should also be developed. In order to develop Uttarakhand as a wedding destination as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tourists and travellers should have proper roads available.”

This was stated by State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj today in connection with the preparations for the Chardham Yatra-2024 during a meeting held at Veer Chandrasingh Garhwali Auditorium.

Maharaj instructed all the departmental officers that all the preparations for the Chardham Yatra should be completed on time. He would personally take stock of the arrangements.

He added that, in view of the landslide near Tota Valley during the Char Dham Yatra, necessary measures should be taken to inform the travellers about road blockage near Srinagar. Dumping zones should be levelled and used as parking. He directed the RTO to conduct spot inspection of all the roads and to hear the problems of the tourists and quick solutions provided. During the Chardham Yatra, mistreatment of horses and mules is often done, which should be curbed. There should also be immediate arrangements to open the blocked roads.

He added that, in case of disaster, the arrangements for airlifting people and air ambulance should be improved. He instructed the officials to ensure smooth supply of drinking water during the Char Dham Yatra.

He asked for rates on all the walking routes of Chardham Yatra – Gaurikund-Kedarnath, Janaki Chatti Yamunotri to be regulated.

Present at the meeting were Chairman of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Ajendra Ajay, Additional Chief Officer of Tourism Development Council, Yugal Kishore Pant, Additional Secretary, Home, Riddhima Agarwal, PWD Secretary Pankaj Pandey, Chief Minister’s Advisor BD Singh, Anil Dhyani of BKTC, Vipra Trivedi of GMVN, ARTO Arvind Pandey, Chief Engineer, PWD, Deepak Kumar Yadav, DGM, BSNL, PK Sharma, and officers of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts.