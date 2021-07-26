Welham Alumni Association donates Ambulance to Shri Guru Singh Gurudwara

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Jul: The Welham Old Boys’ Alumni Society (WOBS) today donated to the Shri Guru Singh Sabha, here, a fully equipped ambulance at the Guru Nanak Niwas Gurudwara. It will serve as additional support for COVID-19 patients and others.

The programme was inaugurated by Maya Norula (ex-Welham teacher and currently Principal, Hopetown School) in the presence of members of the Welham Boys community and members of the Managing Committee of the gurudwara.

The pandemic had exhausted existing medical infrastructure exposing shortages in medical equipment, hospital beds, oxygen supplies and ambulances. Even if there was a bed to be found, transporting a patient was a challenge due to insufficient and inadequate ambulances. The Gurudwara has been providing tireless services with its two Ambulances.

President of the Welham Old Boys Society Gurjot Singh said that he hoped this contribution would help them further extend their support to people in general.

This donation is part of the WOBS commitment to support the COVID-19 pandemic response by providing access to oxygen and other medical equipment fitted Ambulances.

The Welham Old Boys Alumni Association was founded in 1984. It maintains and enhances a highly engaged vibrant community of alumni and friends worldwide, helps connect alumni to the Welham School and each other through a wealth of community activities, online services and events around the world. Anurag Chadha, Sandeep Aggarwal, Pavitra Arora ,Gurpreet Gambhir, Raju Verma, Prashant Kochhar amongst many others from the Welham Old Boys Society and Sardar Gurbux Singh Rajan, President of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, DS Mann, Chairman, Doon International School, General Secretary Gulzar Singh, Senior Vice President Jagminder Singh Chhabra, Sewa Singh Matharu along with the members of the Managing Committee were also present.