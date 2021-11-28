Welham Boys’ School celebrates 84th Founder’s Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Nov: The 84th Founder’s Day celebrations of Welham Boys’ School began virtually with the afternoon session that saw the live streaming of the Art and Photography Exhibitions, followed by the Sports Day that lit screens across the country with the enthusiasm of the boys on the Main Field. The Junior School play ‘Christmas Plan for Santa’ highlighted Santa’s need and a lesson for all to keep fit both in mind and body. The Founder’s virtual assembly in the evening had the honour of hosting Jai Raj, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Retd.), Uttarakhand Forest Department as the Chief Guest. The Chairman, Board of Governors, WBS, Darshan Singh congratulated the Welham staff for steering the School through very challenging times and highlighted the extraordinary technological upgradation facilitate the hybrid model of teaching and learning. The school’s Annual report was presented by Sangeeta Kain, Principal, Welham Boys’ in which she outlined the various achievements. The award for outstanding achievement in Academics Instituted in 2009, in the memory undertaken by the school to of the late Dr Anil Wilson, a trustee of Welham Boys’ School, was awarded to Devansh Mittal who secured 99% in AISSCE2021. Sanyam Khasa of Grade X was felicitated with the Principal’s Award for securing 99.6%. Viraj Lohia, Head Boy delivered the vote of thanks. The Senior School production ‘Yours, Mine and Ours- The Computer’ delved into the different perspectives surrounding the role of the humble computer in our lives. The Founder’s Assembly also saw the screening of the Welham Newz, which over the years has become a reflection of life at Welham. The celebrations concluded with The Ensemble- a melodious musical extravaganza put together by 73 students playing the notes of their musical instruments and singing in their mellifluous voices, as they brought in a sense of positivity and hope. The school’s motto, From Strength to Strength continues to hold good, in fact, with time taking on a new meaning altogether.