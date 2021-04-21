Well known cameraman Johny Lal succumbs to Covid

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 21 Apr: Well known cameraman Johny Lal breathed his last today (21st April) in Bombay due to COVID-19. He had tested positive some time back and was quarantined at his residence where he succumbed to the deadly disease.

Johny Lal was the brother of Kabir Lal and Amir Lal. All the three siblings were cameramen. Their eldest brother, late Badsha Lal, was also a cameraman. Among the films cinematographed by Johny Lal were Viraam, Mujhe Kuchh Kehna Hai, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Om Jai Jagadish, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Kuchh To Hai, Lakeer – Forbidden Lines, Vaada, Shaadi Se Pehle, Shaadi No. 1, Fool N Final, Partner, Kal Kissne Dekha, Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss, Veerey Ki Wedding and Dhadke Dil Baar Baar.

“He was a wonderful human being. I was fortunate to have worked in the film VIRAAM, starring Narendra Jha & Urmila Mahanta, in which he was the DOP. May God gives strength to the family to bear the loss!”, stated actor Satish Sharma who knew him well.