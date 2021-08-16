WELMUN 2021 concludes at Welham Boys’ School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Aug: Welham Boys’ School hosted the seventh edition of ‘WELMUN-2021: ‘Normalis Novum’’ on 12 and 13 August. With a large participation of 234 delegates from 33 schools across India, the online event was a huge success. Hectic parleying was witnessed in the 7 committees simulating the Lok Sabha, UN UNGA-1: Disarmament and International Security Committee, UN Human Rights Council, UN Security Council, Soviet Special Advisory Committee, the President’s Special Committee on Containing Communism and, finally, the International Press Corps.

Some very engaging and important issues discussed in the various committees were ‘Weaponisation of Artificial Intelligence and its impact on international security’ and ‘Solving the problems of Ukraine’ to name a few.

The Executive Committee comprising 35 student members conducted the entire event. Aarav Upadhyaya was the Secretary General.