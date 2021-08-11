WELMUN-2021 to be held at Welham Boys’ School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Aug: Overcoming the surprises and challenges of the Corona pandemic, Welham Boys’ School will host its seventh edition of WELMUN on 12 and 13 August under the leadership of the Executive Board.

It is also the school’s second online version of this prestigious event. The theme of the WELMUN this year is ‘Normalis Novum’ – the New Normal. With participation from 33 schools across India and 234 delegates, WELMUN 2021 will have 7 committees simulating the Lok Sabha, UN UNGA-1: Disarmament and International Security Committee, UN Human Rights Council, UN Security Council, Soviet special Advisory Committee, the President’s Special Committee on Containing Communism and finally, the International Press Corps.

This student-driven event is being conducted by an Executive Committee comprising 35 student members. The Secretary General of WELMUN 2021 is Aarav Upadhyaya. The Conference Director is KiranTripathi.

The event aims to lead to some‘new normal’ promises to change the world like never before, and to look at new ways to face novel challenges at a time when it seems that with the virus the world has mutated too and is morphing into Normalis Novum. This will be an opportunity to look at issues through a brand-new looking glass. It is hoped that people will find their raison d’etre, something that would improve the lot of society. It will inspire them to discover the strength and voice required to inspire others to make a real difference.

WELMUN 2021 is ‘poised to showcase’ the next generation leaders of this world.