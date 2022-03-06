Western Command holds Investiture Ceremony

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

PATHANKOT, 4 Mar: LtGeneral Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Indian Army Western Command presided over an Investiture Ceremony held at Gurj Division in Mamun Cantonment. During the event, the bravehearts and distinguished of the Indian Army were awarded with one Yudh Sena Medal, thirty two Sena Medals for Gallantry, three Sena Medals for Distinguished Service and twelve Vishisht Seva Medals in recognition of their extraordinary courage and sacrifice in service of the Nation. These brave hearts included those who stood resolute in defending our Nation’s borders at the frigid heights of Galwan, executed effective counter terrorist operations and those who displayed unassailable resolve and gallant action on the battlefield. In addition to these, 24 Units of the Indian Army were awarded with Unit Appreciations for overall excellence. During the Ceremony, five Next of Kin of our brave hearts who were killed in action displaying raw courage in protection of the motherland, were also honoured and presented with Sena Medal Gallantry (Posthumous) awards. They were earlier felicitated by the Gurj Division, in their respective native villages. The solemn Ceremony was conducted with immaculate Military precision and included inspection of a Ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Army Commander. A military equipment display was also organised for various schools and station families.