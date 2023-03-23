WGS Principal receives ‘Women Empowerment Award’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Mar: The ‘Human Rights and Social Justice Association’ presented its ‘Women Empowerment Award’ to the Principal of Welham Girls’ School, Vibha Kapoor, and Deputy Principal Rajshree Ojha.

This honour was given to them for their all-round personality development efforts and for providing facilities to girls beyond just school education.

On this occasion, Kusum Dandona, Subohi Rashid, Shefali Thapliyal and Deepika Chawla were also honoured.

Appreciating the work done by the organisation, the Principal of WGS said, “We will also make some programmes by associating our girls with you, so that they also can contribute to society and learn.”

State President Madhu Jain said, “We are proud to honour the Principal and Vice Principal of this internationally renowned school. Both will be able to work better together in future.”

The organisation’s Chairman Sachin Jain and State President Madhu Jain are doing a very good job, said Jitendra Dandona, while stating that the organisation has always felicitated those who do excellent work.