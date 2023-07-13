What am I upto? 

By Pooja Marwah

Hello there and thank you for stopping by. Did the title egg you on to know more or was it a mere sense of curiosity? Either way works actually, for you are here, reading. The sheer expanse of social media is engulfing all spectrums of life, irrespective of which platform you are on. All of us are leaders and all of us are followers. This is the ground fact. The numbers vary, but we all are chasing someone online and no matter how big your following is, you will also have a certain number of people that You are actively chasing!

It could be a leader, a celebrity, a friend, a sibling, an office colleague and so on. But in a quest to stay connected and apprised about their life, we ensure we spend time to see their feed, scroll through their stories or reels and even DM them occasionally.

So, what brings you to a page? Why do you think we are constantly checking social. What is it that we are looking for? What is this insatiable curiosity that drives you to follow another’s journey? Are you looking for an inspiration or an aspiration? It is human nature to crave to be like something or someone. But my question to you is – Why?

What is it that you are searching for?

As technology relentlessly advances, we hop from one app to another, desperately trying to keep up with the latest trends and avoid that dreaded FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). But I think the biggest lesson here is to know that sometimes, it’s okay to step back and disconnect.

A recent holiday, which turned out to be a surprise gift actually, had me marooned on an island with only the beauty of the landscape, the feel of the waves on my feet and a glass of chilled Rosé in hand! My brain was empty and I was right there, in that moment. I felt alive feeling the wind on my face. I found myself let go of all the constraints that made me feel bound. Due to a moody internet, there was no rush to post on social media, nothing that needed my immediate attention and no one that could know – What I was upto ?

Strangely that felt therapeutic. I discovered the beauty of anonymity, the freedom to live without constant validation or comparison.

And then, Instagram decided to introduce “Threads,” its own version of Twitter. Like a moth to a flame, I joined the bandwagon, eager to be part of the buzzing conversations. But after just one day, an overwhelming urge washed over me – the need to escape.

In this never-ending cycle of chasing and being chased, I find everyone constantly glued to their screens, seeking that next hit of information or inspiration. But amidst this digital frenzy, don’t you think we have lost sight of what truly matters?

It made me ponder the true purpose of our digital pursuits. Are we genuinely seeking connection and inspiration, or are we unwittingly succumbing to the pressure of societal expectations? We often say that us in India are bound by societal norms. So, in a way, are we not relenting to that willingly now? In a world where everyone seems to be shouting for attention, it’s easy to lose your own voices in the crowd.

What is it that you are truly searching for in this vast expanse of social media? Is it genuine connection, personal growth, or simply a momentary escape from reality?