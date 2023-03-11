When learning becomes fun: SPANDAN at UPES

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Feb: For Anushka Mehta, a second year student of BTech in Biotechnolgy at UPES, Spandan 2023 was more than just fun and competitions. In her words, “It was a bonding experience for every member of the UPES family and the essence of teamwork among two generations was the highlight for me.” Anushka was referring to the bonding between students and faculty during Spandan – a 4 day sports and cultural fest held at UPES.

Organised and led by the university’s Student Welfare Office, Cultural Committee and Sports Committee, the four day festival not only lifted the spirits of students and faculty members but was also an immersive and learning experience outside the classrooms. Through various cultural and sport events, students learnt a great deal about camaraderie, leadership, collaboration, empathy, critical thinking, decision making and other such skills that require practical experience and practice.

The inaugural ceremony began with a grand performance by a pipe band, invited specially from Jalandhar, and was accompanied by an interesting display of acrobatics. Enthusiastic participation was seen across all eight schools of UPES. Five teams were formed to compete in a myriad of action-packed events including relay race, men’s and women’s cricket, volleyball and basketball competitions, ‘nukkad nataks’, and dance and music competitions. There was also a power-packed performance by popular singer Sukh-E, who captivated over 9000 attendees with his contagious energy.

Of all the competing teams –Raising the Bar (School of Law), Technocrats (School of Engineering), Python (School of Computer Science), Business Brigade (School of Business Studies), and Phoenix Rising (which comprised representatives from a cluster of Schools i.e.: School of Health Sciences & Technology, School of Design, School of Modern Media & School of Liberal Studies) – Python emerged as the ‘Overall Cultural Winners’, while the trophy for the ‘Best Team in Sports’ was bagged by Raising the Bar.

The most coveted trophy of ‘Over All Champions’ was also lifted by Raising the Bar.