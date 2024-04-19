Where’s Chintu?

By Savitri Narayanan

Just as the wall-clock struck four, the bedroom door opened and Dadiji came out. She picked up the book from the table, opened the front door wide and stepped out. There in the yard was her favourite cement bench. She sat down there and resumed reading.

Chintu and Buntu, too, rushed outdoors, wagging their tails. Chintu headed north hoping that Aizal and John were back from school. With their parents and grandfather, they were put up at the servants’ quarters of the bungalow in the next lane. Buntu headed east to meet up with the pet dogs in one of the row houses.

Whenever Bhaiyya and Didi went out of town Dadi would be home ‘pet-sitting’ as she called it. During her stay there, the days got rather boring! Nothing exciting happened, the days were routine and quiet. There were no parties, no outings, nothing interesting at all! Dadiji read a book, walked up and down, watched TV or just sat on her favourite cement bench in the yard. She didn’t play with them, throw balls or toys to be chased. There were hardly any friends who dropped in who would pet or pamper Chintu and Buntu!

On the other hand, it was a boon to have the front door open the whole day. Chintu and Buntu felt completely free to be in and out of the house, roam in the neighbourhood, chase the wandering stray dogs and even bark at the food delivery boys who parked their two-wheelers on the roadside!

As Dadiji sat reading, Chintu and Buntu roamed around the lanes and by-lanes for a while. Soon, both were back, wagging their tails and settled down on the grass, near Dadiji’s feet.

“Must be missing Bhaiyya and Bhabhi,” said Eliza with a fond smile as she dusted the cushions and swept the floor. Eliza came in daily for an hour to do dusting and cleaning. She threw the ball into the bedroom which Chintu retrieved in a minute. Buntu tottered down the steps and was back with the doll soon, wagging his tail proudly.

“I’ve other things to do!” laughed Eliza as she picked up her bag, “Have to earn my living, not just play with you!” She put on her slippers and walked away.

The sun was setting.

‘I too have things to do,’ laughed Dadiji as she too closed her book and got up. It was time to freshen up, change into fresh clothes, light the lamps in the pooja room and say her evening prayers.

“Get in!” she signalled to the dogs, “Your outdoor time is over, time to close the front door!”

It seemed Chintu and Buntu had their own plans! As Dadiji got up from the cement bench, instead of following her in, both Chintu and Buntu ran away!

“Come in,” called out Dadiji in her stern voice, her eyes scanning the lanes, but the dogs were nowhere to be seen!

‘Let them have their fun for a while more,’ she thought as she went in, closed the door and proceeded with her routine.

Before long, the front door was open again. The tasks completed, Dadiji emerged with a cup of tea. Buntu was right there as if waiting for her, promptly got up and wagged his tail happily.

Where was Chintu?

The evening was growing darker. The windows of the nearby houses brightened as the indoor lights were switched on. The yard lights too were on soon.

Where was Chintu? Where to find him?

“Chintu…,” called out Dadiji, her eyes all over the place.

‘Oops! Hope I switched off the gas,’ was the thought as she went in to the kitchen to reconfirm. Buntu followed her everywhere as she went around the rooms switching on the corridor light and switching off the kitchen light.

Back at the front door, there was no sign of Chintu. The road was dark.

“Chintu…,” Dadiji called out, getting more concerned. Where to look for the dog? Where was he? Was he safe?

Buntu stayed close wagging his tail as if reflecting her thoughts.

‘You too don’t dare to get lost,’ she thought as she closed the front door shut with Buntu safe indoors.

“Chintu…,” she called out again, slight panic in her voice.

“What happened, Dadiji?” Aizal and John came over, “Where are Chintu and Buntu?”

“Buntu is indoors, Chintu is missing,” she was comforted by the boys’ presence. “Both were outdoors but when I went in to freshen up and do pooja, Buntu came in, not Chintu…!”

“No worries, Dadiji,” said the boys, “He must be in Meera aunty’s house, let me see!”

Soon Aizal was back looking dejected.

“Let me check at the construction site; there is one family there that often feeds them,” said John.

“Take this torch and find Chintu, wherever he is,” Dadiji’s voice became more concerned.

Soon Aizal’s mother and aunt walked in looking for the boy. Their neighbour too walked in and joined the search.

“Chintu…,” the call reverberated in the evening air.

And then walked in a smiling Aizal followed by Chintu wagging his tail.

“There he was at Joko uncle’s house down the lane,” beamed Aizal, “There was some party and many guests. Chintu was having a good time there!”

“Tomorrow the party is here for all of you, for finding Chintu,” said Dadiji with a broad smile and closed the front door.

(Savitri Narayanan is a retired educationist at present in Bangaluru. A mother and grandmother, loves readig, writing and

travelling.)