Whither Compassion?

First: Why do the agencies of government almost always demolish ‘illegal’ homes of the poor in the depth of winter or the height of summer? Is it because there is a cruel, hidden streak that runs through the system caused by bureaucratic frustration? The excuse often is that a court order is being implemented, but why is it that the punishment is endured by the poorest of the poor? Why are the others whose negligence or collusion caused the problem in the first place also not recipients of such punishment? Almost always they get away scot-free, either living in expensive mansions built from the proceeds, or enjoying political power from the votes obtained.

It takes an entire lifetime to build a house, even if it is a small one. For children born and raised there it is home. And, overnight, it all comes crashing down as though hit by a landslide – in this case the result of misgovernance. Was the administration blind when the encroachments first began on the Rispana? It was fully in the know, certainly at the lower levels. How about the politicians who encouraged the establishment of such settlements in return for votes? Were top officials of the various related agencies unconcerned about the complications that would result? Power and water connections were handed out, ‘regularising’ such constructions.

When everybody was in on it, why should the suffering be that of just the poor? Are these people not citizens? They may have been conned into being part of an illegal exercise or fallen prey to their desire to have an affordable home, do they not deserve compassionate treatment by the government they have elected? The discretionary powers of the courts and officialdom may be limited, but governments can take steps to mitigate the suffering. Is that not what they are sworn to do – serve the people?

It is not as if there have not been projects in the past, providing affordable housing for the poor. Why cannot these people be offered more suitable places to live, treating their situation in the category of the disaster stricken. What would Shri Ram have done for the affected families in his Rajya? What should his followers be doing now? Is compassion not part of governance, or is it just an exercise of power for the satisfaction of one’s ego? The ringing of the temple bells sounds hollow when children are rendered homeless because the adults did not act as they should.