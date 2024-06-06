Who may get opportunity to represent U’khand in Modi’s Council of Ministers?

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 5 Jun: When Narendra Modi is sworn in as Prime Minister of India for the third straight time later this week, it will not be an easy choice for him to choose whom to have from Uttarakhand in his Council of Ministers. Uttarakhand has 5 Lok Sabha constituencies and all these have been won by the BJP for the third straight time. While Ajay Tamta had represented the state in Modi’s first Council of Ministers, he was not repeated by Modi and, instead, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was chosen to represent the state and that too as the Education Minister. However, during the Covid period, he too was dropped and later also dropped as Lok Sabha candidate from Haridwar and is, therefore, out of the reckoning. In the Union Council, in his place, Ajay Bhatt was picked up as a Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism. Ajay Bhatt has won the election for the second time and remains a major contender for the post of Union Minister on account of having a clean and approachable image and also for having won the Lok Sabha Election with the biggest margin from the state.

First time MP Trivendra Singh Rawat has been the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for over 4 years and, earlier, was a state cabinet minister too. By virtue of being an ex-CM, he does become a contender for the post of a cabinet minister in Modi Government. Former Rajya Sabha MP and currently the BJP’s national media in charge Anil Baluni also contested his first Parliamentary Election and won with a very comfortable margin. He is considered to be very close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi. His proximity to the BJP High Command makes him a strong contender for the post of Union Minister. During the elections, there was political speculation that he might be considered for the post of Information Minister. Speculation aside, it can be stated that his proximity to the Party High Command does make him a strong contender for the post.

The senior most MP from Uttarakhand is Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah who won for the fourth time from Tehri. Her first time was in 2012 when she won the Parliamentary bypoll against Saket Bahuguna of Congress after this seat was vacated by Saket Bahuguna’s father Vijay Bahuguna who had to resign from this seat after becoming the CM of Uttarakhand. Since then, the seat has held by Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah though, she has missed becoming a Union Minister and is probably hoping to be lucky this time. She is not out of the reckoning.