Widow Pension Scheme: An initiative by VPHEP-THDCIL

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 20 Jul: THDC India Limited continues with its commitment and proactive approach towards the empowerment of women, especially in vulnerable, rural and project-affected areas. In this regard, the THDCIL-Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project is running a programme in Pipalkoti area of Chamoli district for widowed women known as the Widow Assistance Programme in order to make them self-reliant and raise their social standing.

“At least in this old age we don’t need to work outside, now that THDC is providing us pension,” says Shiva Devi, a resident of Pipalkoti area. Another beneficiary of the scheme, Savitri Devi, resident of village Dasawana, Chamoli

District, affirms that this financial assistance in the form of Widow Pension is manifesting as a silver lining in the dark clouds, as she stays alone at the Panchayat Bhawan of Village Dasawana because she has been expelled from home by her own sons.

There are 24 widowed women who are being benefited under this scheme and are getting Rs 1500 per month as financial support from VPHEP-THDCIL, while the pension of 9 beneficiaries is being processed. Since the women are availing the benefits of this widow pension scheme, they don’t need to go outside and work. They have also become financially independent.

Today, THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country with installed capacity of 1587 MW with commissioning of the Tehri Dam & HPP (1000 MW), Koteshwar HEP (400 MW) in Uttarakhand, Wind Power Projects of 50 MW at Patan & 63 MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24 MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod, Kerala to its credit.