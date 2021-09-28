WII begins biodiversity training for ETF personnel

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Sep: The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is conducting a training programme on biodiversity conservation of the Ganga River and its tributaries from 27 September to 2 October for personnel of the 127 and 137 Eco Task Force of the Indian Army. One JCO and 20 ORs will undergo the training. The inaugural session was held today in the campus of WII, here. The Commanding Officer, 127 ETF, Col Rohit Srivastav was Guest of Honour and delivered the keynote address. Director, WII, Dr Dhananjai Mohan hailed the contribution of ETF in conservation of the environment. Dr Ruchi Badola, Project Investigator, discussed the nuances of the training programme tailored for personnel of the Defence Forces. The programme is being conducted by WII on pro-bono basis for the ETF. Most of the training is hands on basis with a number of field trips.