WII Director Virendra Tiwari greeted by Upendra Arora

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Feb: Virendra Tiwari, a forest officer belonging to the Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed as Director of the Wildlife Institute of India, here.

Tiwari is a former Director of Tadobha – Andheri National Park. He successfully created a core and a buffer zone in the Tiger Reserve. During his tenure as Executive Director, Mangrove Foundation, Maharahtra, he was responsible for the declaration of Mangroves as a reserved forest and the Thane Creek as a Ramsar Site.

Upendra Arora of Natraj Publishers today met Tiwari and congratulated him on his assumption of office and wished him every conceivable success in his new assignment.

Tiwari takes over the reins at a time when the Institute faces the challenging task of scientifically conserving India’s natural heritage and also maintaining the pace of rapid economic development.