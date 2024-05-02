Wildlife areas not affected by forest fires, so far

By our staff reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: In a recent viral video, the Uttarakhand forest guards are seen in fire fighting mode dousing a blaze in the Kedarnath wildlife sanctuary. Within hours, the fire was brought under control. No major damage to the wildlife was reported.

After a spurt in forest fire incidents since Saturday in Uttarakhand, most of the wildlife parks and sanctuaries in the hill state have not reported any major fire this summer season, thus far, according to top officials of the state forest department.

“The situation is far better in the wildlife parks and sanctuaries in the state. Only in Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary, the situation is a bit worrying,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha.

Dheeraj Pandey, Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve, said there were some incidents in Corbett a week ago. The fire was brought under control. “Now, we have not received any reports about fire,” said Pandey.

Saket Badola, Director, Rajaji Park, also said he has not heard about any fire incident in the Rajaji Park area.

Meanwhile, a total of 40 new incidents of forest fires were reported in the last 24 hours. Twenty six were reported from Garhwal region, and 14 from Kumaon region. Nearly 46 hectares of forest areas were affected in the fire.

The forest department has filed 315 cases, so far, against persons for deliberately igniting forest fires in different areas. Fifty-two cases have been filed against the identified persons in this regard.