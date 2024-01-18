Wildlife Challenge

Only a few decades ago, sightings of tigers and leopards were common in the outskirts of the then Dehradun. It was the same with smaller wildlife from jackals to partridges. This was the case when ‘shikaar’ was legal and prey seemed plentiful. In all of what is now Uttarakhand, people led a lifestyle that was inclusive of wildlife’s presence. Ironically, the numbers of forest dwelling species have dipped after hunting was banned. Prosperity, urbanisation, the huge increase in human population have led to the decrease in wildlife habitat. The balance between predatory animals and their prey has also been disturbed. Even vultures are rarely to be seen.

It is not enough that the recent cases of attacks on humans by wild animals be addressed by merely acknowledging the problem. While seeking protection from attacks, human beings need to accept that the animals have to be given at least the minimum space required for survival. This cannot be done in an unstructured manner. It will require an elaborate and extensive strategy with inputs from scientists, foresters, rural and forest communities, and activists with intensive experience of the ground reality. Where, for instance, are the researchers of the Wildlife Institute of India, an institution based in Dehradun? Have they developed any techniques to address the issue that can be made available to the affected population?

The advisory issued by the Police and local administration to the citizens of Doon is practical and sensible. At the same time, however, long term plan is required to ensure there is a more stable arrangement. It needs, first of all, a campaign to train citizens in ‘conflict zones’ on how to make safe practices part of their lives. Most of these were part of the lifestyle in the past, passed on from generation to generation. The final recourse, however, used to be eliminating the danger. This recourse is no longer available, but modern technology provides many alternatives. The government must resolve to provide the necessary equipment and training to people so that they may remain safe. All factors need to be taken into account. For instance, the increased presence of animals of late may be because of the unusual weather that Himalayas have experienced this winter. Some immediate steps that can be taken at the community level would be managing garbage, as already suggested by the administration. Also, keeping certain breeds of dogs in rural areas can also provide a first line of defence. The next move on this issue by the government is awaited.