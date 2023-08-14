Will bring soil from Jaswantgarh to Bironkhal: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

Tributes paid to immortal martyrs at Rikhnikhal under ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN / PAURI GARHWAL, 13 Aug: Giving an edge to the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat paid tribute to the martyrs at a programme organised in Rikhnikhal Block of Pauri district today.

Also, Dr Rawat reached Badiyoun-Dunav village and paid tribute to martyr Jaswant Singh Rawat of the Indo-China war. He announced that he would go to Arunachal Pradesh and take soil from Jaswantgarh and bring it back to Bironkhal. He said that remembering the sacrifice of the martyrs is a true tribute to them. That is why, at the call of the Prime Minister, the whole country is remembering the immortal sacrifices of the sons and daughters of Mother India.

Rawat today reached Gutheria village of Rikhnikhal block of Pauri district under the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign being run under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. A programme was organised in the premises of the primary school. Tribute was paid to Amar Shaheed Mangal Singh, Shaheed Gabar Singh, Shaheed Harendra Singh and Shaheed Bharat Singh Negi. On this occasion, the cabinet minister planted saplings in memory of the brave fighters and also installed a memorial plaque in their memory. Dr Rawat stated that every person should remember the sacrifice of the martyrs. They should visit the memorials of the martyrs, to realise the importance of the patriotic spirit. He also felicitated the families of the martyrs on the occasion.

He then reached Badiyoun-Dunav village of Bironkhal Block, where he paid tribute to Jaswant Singh Rawat. He also honoured the family members of the martyred soldiers by planting saplings in the Amrit Vatika.

On this occasion, at the demand of the local MLA, he announced that the primary school in Dunav would be named after Shaheed Jaswant Singh Rawat and promised to make it a model school.

He also paid homage to martyrs Subedar Surendra Singh and Havaldar Shambhu Prasad in Bironkhal.

Many dignitaries including Lansdowne MLA Dalip Rawat were present on the occasion.