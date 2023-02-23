Will Dhami Govt finally make Lal Batti appointments after 24 Feb?

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 22 Feb: Speculation is again rife within BJP circles that the Dhami Government may soon make the Lal Batti appointments in the state. While such speculation has been creating buzz ever since the new Government took over under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami last year, speculation gains momentum every few months, especially when either the CM meets BJP’s Central leadership in Delhi or some party functionary in charge of the party affairs visits Uttarakhand.

This time, too, the party leader in charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on Friday to hold some review meetings. It is being speculated that he will hold a special meeting with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Party President Mahendra Bhatt and General Secretary Ajaey Kumar on 24 February where a list of the probable party leaders for Lal Batti appointments may be finalised.

As per the official sources, however, Dushyant Kumar Gautam and senior party leader Saroj Pandey will visit Uttarakhand to hold meetings in preparation for the upcoming Parliamentary elections. They are expected to inspire the party workers with the Namo Mantra, besides finalising a strategy to strengthen more than 11,000 booths and to discuss salient points of the President’s recent address to the Joint Session of Parliament at Shakti Kendras. The party wants to take the achievements of the Modi Government to the masses. Before the Lok Sabha elections, the party will work on this campaign in a phased manner.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, the party’s state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan, claimed that in these programmes to be organised at Shakti Kendras, salient points of the President’s 24-page address and five-page achievements of the state government will be taken to the public by senior workers.

The presence of MPs, MLAs, party officials and people’s representatives has been ensured in these programmes. Through this dialogue, the party’s effort is to make the people aware of the works and public welfare schemes of the Central Government and the State Government.

In the workshop to be chaired by State President Mahendra Bhatt, all state officials, state presidents of fronts, state team of booth empowerment campaign, state team of discussion programme on President’s address, all district presidents, all district in-charges and co-in-charges will be present.

The speculation is rife that the list of party leaders in respect of the responsibilities to be given in the state government can be approved at the meeting on 24 February. Of course, one thing that appears certain is that the Lal Batti appointments will be in phases, not in one go!