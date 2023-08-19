Will make Uttarakhand an ‘Ayurveda Manufacturing Hub’: Acharya Balkrishna

Secretary, Ayush Department, visits Patanjali Yogpeeth

By Our Staff Reporter

HARIDWAR, 17 Aug: Pankaj Pandey, Secretary, Department of Ayush, Uttarakhand, visited Patanjali Yogpeeth with his team, today. Along with the General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna, he reiterated the resolve to make Uttarakhand an ‘Ayurveda Manufacturing Hub’.

Various topics like planting, distributing and sale of medicinal plants, research, wellness, information and technology, e-market, medical training programmes and conducting training for farmers and BAMS students were discussed.

The Acharya said that Patanjali will work in collaboration with the AYUSH Department to make Uttarakhand an ‘Ayurveda Manufacturing Hub’. He said that Patanjali can provide a portal and HMIS system to the Uttarakhand Government, in which geo-mapping and geo-tagging of farmers’ land, information about medicinal plants available as crops in their fields, market-related information and data of about 1 crore patients would be available at one place under the EMR system. On the Ayush Gram Yojana, he said that a wellness project has been set up by Patanjali in Yamkeshwar Block’s Mala Gaon with an investment of more than Rs 1000 crore. Patanjali is also working on a large scale in Charek Danda. To attract tourists towards wellness in Uttarakhand, Acharya described a comprehensive action plan, which was appreciated by all. He said that Patanjali is always ready to conduct training programmes for doctors, farmers and students of BAMS.

Secretary Pankaj Pandey put before Acharya the proposal of the government providing land for setting up ‘Ayush Grams’ at Kotdwar, Tehri and Tanakpur. During the discussion, an agreement was reached on setting up Ayurvedic Colleges, Wellness Centres and Ayush Villages on a large scale in the Kumaon region.

Pandey also urged the Acharya to provide medicinal plants. The Acharya said that Patanjali not only distributes medicinal plants but also the complete data of farmers as well as their agricultural produce is available on its portal. By taking information from the department portal, medicinal plants can also be taken directly from the farmers.

Atal Ayushman Yojana, primary health care, the establishment of the herbal state model in Uttarakhand, working together with Patanjali University, Patanjali Ayurved College and Uttarakhand Ayush Department, as well as NAAC recognition, etc., were also discussed at the meeting.