Will save girls of Dehradun from cervical cancer: Kamal Ghanshala 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun , 9 March: Chief Warden of Civil Defence and renowned educationist Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that a campaign for the elderly will be launched to save Dehradun from cervical cancer . Along with this, arrangements are being made to provide training to all post and sector wardens in the techniques of life saving system from expert doctors. Preparations are on to start this training next week.

Dr Ghanshala was addressing the meeting of sector and post wardens and other officials of Civil Defence of Dehradun this evening. He said that by establishing new dimensions of service, civil defence will be brought to the top in the country and work will be done to make the lives of the people of Dehradun safe and pleasant.