Winners of Moonwhite Films International Film Fest announced

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Nov: The 4th Moonwhite Films International Film Fest – MWFIFF 2021 was held live online. The Jury comprising Anup Jalota, Singer Jaspinder Narula, Dr Yogesh Lakhani, Actor Gufi Pental, Pt Suvashit Raj, along with Founder & Director Devashish Sargam (Raj) presented the ‘Decade Award’ to singer Udit Narayan and ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to Singer Anuradha Paudwal. As the Film Screening and Award Ceremony were live online, this year, both the celebrities were present to receive the awards online. Some of the artists who performed during the Award Ceremony were Anup Jalota, Jazim Sharma, Sonali Singh, Suharssh Raj, Sumana Dutta Basu, Abshar Ahmed, Katie Trubetsky and Ian Bamberger.

The guests present were KD Dewal, Ambassador of India to Armenia & Georgia; Hemant Kotalwar, Ambassador to Czech Republic; Bart De Jong, Consul General of Netherlands; Rieke Cadee and Pravin Raghavendra CGM, SBI Bank.

Anup Jalota announced that, this year, the Non-Competitive Award was added. The jury members chose the best film, actor, director, etc., from films, music videos, web – series, etc., from all over the world.

Enrique Arce was awarded as Best Actor in Supporting Role for Web series ‘Money Heist’.

Devashish Sargam Raj said that more than 40 national and international films had been selected. Some of the winners are (Feature Film) ‘Covid 19 Ground Zero’, directed by Mustafa Ozgun, France; Best Actress Laura Weissbecker; Best Actor Cyril Durel. ‘Ruins’ directed by Jay Mohan, USA, has been awarded as the Best Film Feature, International, while Best Director went to Jay Mohan and Best Actress to Gracie Piper. The Short Film, ‘Binocular’, directed by Krishnan Unni, India, was declared Best Film, along with short film ‘Justus’, directed by Anandhu Ullas, India. The Best Actor was Muhammad Ashar Sha, the short film ‘Sita’, directed by Abhinav Singh, India, awarded for Best Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar. The Best Director was Abhinav Singh; Best Actor – Supporting Role, Lilliput; Best Child Artist Om Kanojia; Short Film – Antarvasna, directed by Abhinav Singh, India. Best Actress Shivani Tanksale, Short Film ‘Love Birds’, directed by Kushal Srivastava, India, and many others.