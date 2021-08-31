Wipro donates oxygen cylinders to state

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 30 Aug: Wipro donated 150 oxygen cylinders to the state under CSR, here, on Monday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who received the gift, expressed his gratitude to the company for this contribution to the state’s anti-Covid effort.

Also present were MLA Adesh Chauhan, SIDCUL Association President Harendra Garg, Wipro’s Sharad Saxena, Arvind Chauhan, Milind Markandey, Punil Wadhwa, Azim Premji Foundation Kailash Kandpal and Soban Singh.