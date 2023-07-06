With collective effort we can preserve ancient heritage of Uttarakhand: Governor 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 July: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated the newly constructed hostel building of Shri Shivnath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya at Pritam Road on Wednesday. This hostel was built by the MP fund (2014-15) of former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay.

After inauguration of the hostel, the Governor congratulated Tarun Vijay and the college family for their cooperation in making this hostel. He said that this hostel would help make proper accommodation arrangements for the children studying here.

The Governor said that when we read about the ancient history of Uttarakhand , we come to know that knowledge and science were spread through the Sanskrit language from this land of Uttarakhand . Lord Ved Vyas had expanded the knowledge of Vedas from the holy land of Badrinath. All the Puranas were composed on this land. He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to take a pledge to take the Sanskrit language forward and spread it as much as possible. There is a need to make efforts in the right direction for the upgradation of the Sanskrit language, for this everyone needs to cooperate selflessly.

Lt-General Singh said that in proportion to the power and knowledge-science contained in the Sanskrit language, we are not able to give full importance to the Sanskrit language, which is a matter of concern for us. Sanskrit schools, colleges and gurukuls are contributing to its development and protection according to their capacity, but we all also must make our full contribution in this direction. He said that for the preservation of Sanskrit learning, the needs of Shri Shivnath Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya and all such Sanskrit schools must be fulfilled in all respects for necessary resources. With collective efforts, we can preserve this kind of real heritage .

Former MP Tarun Vijay and MLA Khajan Das, present in the program, also expressed their views. On this occasion, Director Sanskrit Education SP Khali, Principal Ramprasad Thapliyal along with many dignitaries and students were present.