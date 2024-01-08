Women and their role in Agriculture Sector

By Venu Agrahari Dhingra

Even in today’s era, rural India remains vastly different from urban India, facing unique challenges. The divide is often difficult to comprehend when living in urban areas. Women in rural parts of the country encounter distinct issues that vary based on geographic conditions. Their indispensable role in the agriculture sector, constituting 50% of the human resource, particularly in rural areas, is frequently overlooked.

Women contribute significantly to agriculture in rural India, engaging in diverse activities related to farming, livestock management, and agribusiness. Their involvement is crucial for sustaining rural livelihoods and ensuring food security. Here are key aspects of women’s role in agriculture:

• Farming: Women actively participate in various farming activities such as land preparation, sowing, weeding, harvesting, and post-harvest management. They employ traditional, age-old knowledge passed down through generations, often not documented.

• Livestock Management: Responsible for managing livestock, including milking cows, goats, and buffaloes, women also care for their health and nutrition. Livestock management provides an additional source of income and nutrition.

• Natural Resource Management: Women are involved in managing natural resources like water, forests, and land. They engage in activities such as water conservation, afforestation, and soil conservation, utilising traditional knowledge about medicinal plants.

• Agribusiness: Playing a crucial role, women are involved in food processing, packaging, and marketing of agricultural produce. They contribute to value addition, making pickles, jams, snacks, and handicrafts, empowering them economically.

Despite their significant contributions, women face challenges in accessing resources like land, credit, and modern agricultural technologies. Traditional gender roles and social norms limit their access, necessitating initiatives to promote equality.

Women’s participation in agriculture has brought about positive social change, improving their status, decision-making power, and overall empowerment. It has also contributed to the education and health of their families, leading to improved nutrition and well-being.

In conclusion, women in rural India play a crucial role in agriculture and natural resource management. Efforts should be made to promote gender equality, provide equal access to resources and technologies, and recognise and value their contributions to agriculture. Empowering and educating women in rural areas is key to transforming the socio-economic-political landscape of our diverse country. As the saying goes, when a woman is educated, she can change the household and society, whereas if a man is educated, he is only educated for himself. Uplifting this untapped treasure of our country is essential for bringing about positive societal change.

(Venu Agrahari Dhingra is the author of “Power Women – India’s Political Winners”)