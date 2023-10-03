Women are power, devotion & inspiration: Acharya Balkrishna

Workshop on women empowerment held at Patanjali University

Haridwar, 2 Oct: A one-day workshop was organised in the auditorium of Patanjali University on the topic ‘Women Empowerment and Nutritious Future: A Clean and Nutritious Perspective’, in which Rekha Arya, Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Development, participated as the Chief Guest.

The Vice Chancellor of Patanjali University, Acharya Balkrishna, in his address, said that Patanjali has always been ahead in empowering the women of the entire country. He also discussed in detail the plans for women empowerment along with education and culture and said that protection of women is necessary to save human values and civilisation.

Minister Rekha Arya discussed in detail the various efforts of the state government towards women empowerment. Giving the message of ‘Strong women are strong India’, she said that, in the coming times, Uttarakhand will be known as the land of Gods and Goddesses.

On this occasion, Dr NP Singh said that, today, women empowerment is at the centre of the world because, without it, nation-building is not possible. Preservation and transmission of values would be impossible and incomplete without the uplift of women.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr Mahavir Agarwal remembered the contribution of women in nation-building and took a pledge to end the attitude of discrimination.

Dr Vedapriya Arya, scientist of Patanjali Research Institute, remembered Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. She also highlighted the contribution of Swami Dayanand Saraswati to women empowerment.

On this occasion, captivating presentations of music, yoga dance, classical dance and various forms of yoga were also held and students who performed best in various competitions held recently were honored.

The workshop was conducted by Dr Aarti Pal, in which students and researchers from Patanjali Ayurved College, Patanjali Research Institute and Patanjali University participated. Also present were University Vice-Chancellor Swami Arshadev, Heads of various Faculties, and Acharyas.