Women at Centre of all development schemes of Modi Govt: Deepti Rawat 

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 30 Mar: BJP today described PM Modi as the guardian of the people and the real protector of mother power. Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s State Election Media Centre here today, National General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha, Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj today claimed that BJP Government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done unprecedented work to empower women in true sense during past 10 years. Rawat reminded that women do not merely figure in the policies made by Modi Government but the government has ensured women -centric development in the country. Most of the development schemes run by the Centre have women as integral part and beneficiaries of the schemes . Women are the major beneficiaries of the 11 crore toilets constructed in the country and 10 crore Ujjwala Gas connections given by the Modi Government.

Rawat said that women are the major beneficiaries of the “Har Ghar Nal Har Ghar Jal” tap water scheme freeing them of the burden of fetching water from far away places. Similarly 4 crore hosues have been constructed in the country in past 10 years under PM Awaas Yojana and these houses are in women ’s name. Modi has passed the bill that gives 30 percent rights to women in Parliament and Assemblies. In addition millions of SHGs in the country are run by women who have been benefitted greatly by Modi Government’s aid.

Attacking the Congress, Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj accused the Congress of double speak in respect of women empowerment. She added that the Congress could not find even a single woman from the state worthy of contesting Lok Sabha elections. She also alleged that now scams of Congressmen are coming to light not only in the government and society but also within their own party.

Rawat said that by passing the Triple Talaq law, Modi Government has ended the suffering to Muslim women . She also added that the women were major beneficiaries of the free ration that is being distributed to the poor people of the country by Modi Government.

Deepti Rawat also enumerated some of the works and schemes run by Pushkar Singh Dhami Government in Uttarakhand, She claimed that Chief Minister Dhami is also continuously taking steps for the empowerment of mother power. He has launched several schemes like Chief Minister Antyodaya Free Gas Refill Scheme, under which three cylinders are being refilled free of cost every year to about 2.25 lakh poor families of the state. A special fund has been set up to help women self-help groups, under the Mukhyamantri Mahalaxmi Yojana, on the birth of the first two girl children, Mukhyamantri Mahalaxmi Kit is being given to the mother and newborn girl child, 30 percent of the project cost or one lakh rupees will be given to the women . Women are being provided subsidy of Rs. 1 lakh and interest free loan up to Rs. 5 lakh to women self-help groups. Rawat added that the main aim is to make 1.25 lakh women associated with self-help groups as Lakhpati Didi under the Livelihood Mission by 2025 by improving the economy of self-help group women and making them self-reliant through the Lakhpati Didi scheme.

Deepti strongly attacked the thinking and policies regarding women in Congress and called Congress completely anti- women which has not given ticket to even a single woman in the parliamentary election in Uttarakhand. She also mentioned the Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinet’s recent controversial remarks against Bollywood actor and BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut and called the remarks as utterly shameful. During this, citing the allegations made by a Congress leader on social media, she said that the Congress leaders who do not desist from committing scams in their own party are beating the drum of honesty. These people are so immersed in corruption that they do not desist from defrauding the government, society and even their own party. She reminded that the the Congress leader has clearly stated in her social media post how massive corruption was done in cleaning, painting and other events in her state office.

During the press briefing, Janata Dal Secular Uttarakhand announced its support to BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Its state president Harjinder Singh clarified that the party’s national president, former PM HD Deve Gowda, has directed that following the coalition dharma, the party has to cooperate with the BJP candidates to win.

State spokesperson and senior BJP leader Suresh Joshi, co-media in-charge Rajendra Negi, state spokesperson Honey Pathak Sunita Vidyarthi were prominently present in the press conference.