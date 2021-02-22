Women Congress activists hold protest in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 21 Feb: Women Congress workers, today, raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre to protest rising inflation. They gathered under the leadership of Mussoorie Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur at Gandhi Chowk and burned the BJP governments at the centre and the state in effigy.

Jasbir Kaur said that, due to the wrong policies of the Modi Government, the country is struggling with inflation. Women, young and common people were upset but the government remained unmoved by their plight. It seemed that instead of removing poverty, the government intented to remove the poor. Former Mussoorie Congress President Bharosi Rawat said that the Modi Government was not taking any concrete steps to address the problems.

NSUI Mussoorie President Jaspal Gusai said that petrol and diesel prices had skyrocketed, but nobody in government cared. He declared that, in 2022, the people of the state would work teach a lesson to the BJP’s Trivendra Singh Rawat Government. In 2024, the Modi Government would also have to relinquish power.

Present on the occasion were Madhu, Bina, Bharti, Anju, Sunita, Sangeeta, Suman, Rupa, Santosh Bottial, Sonia Singh, Gyanvati, Varun Rawat, Mohammed Shah Rukh, Naveen Shah, Sachin Gunasola, Dev Prakash, Sameer and others.