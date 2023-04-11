Women enhancing state’s honour: Dhami

CM addresses Women’s Wing of BJP Executive held in Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 10 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asserted that the women of Uttarakhand are increasing the honour of the state with their excellence and efficiency. He was addressing the State Executive Committee of BJP’s Mahila Morcha held at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, today. He said that the women of the state are also fulfilling the responsibility of taking forward the rich and glorious tradition of Uttarakhand. He reminded that Indian culture has a tradition of worshiping Goddesses along with the worship of Ardhanarishwara.

The Chief Minister described women power as a superpower and emphasised that, in Indian culture, women are the overall presiding deity of creation, because they are the source of creative energy. Along with being a symbol, they are the messengers of culture and traditions since ancient times. They have always enjoyed a very high position in Indian culture.

The Chief Minister said that many women like Rani Laxmibai, Jijabai, Ahilyabai Holkar and Sati Savitri have proven their might from time to time. The mother’s position has been considered the highest in Indian tradition. He declared that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is returning to its ancient thought, culture and roots. The country is again talking about women’s leadership by making them the focus of development.

The CM asserted that women workers of the BJP have the huge responsibility of representing half the population of the state and of taking forward the rich and glorious tradition of this great country and the state. He claimed that the government has done unprecedented work for the welfare of women.

Dhami added that the Mahila Morcha is continuously playing a leading role in the party’s programs as well as constructive and social works. He expressed confidence that the Mahila Morcha would do even more important work in the coming days. Women’s power is the superpower, so when all the enthusiastic workers of Mahila Morcha will make door-to-door contact, the public’s faith in the party will be even stronger than ever before.

He added that women have become self-reliant through their work, ability and the self-confidence. They have not only pushed themselves forward, but have also done the work of taking the country and the society to a new level. When the cooperation and contribution of women in the country increases in every field, then the development of the country is ensured.

He claimed that, for the first time after independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the agenda of politics. The work being done under his leadership presents the picture of a New India in which women are leading society. Women empowerment has always been a priority in the policies of Prime Minister Modi.

State President of the BJP Mahila Morcha Asha Nautiyal, MLA Renu Bisht, office bearers and members of Mahila Morcha were present on this occasion. When the Chief Minister reached Parmarth Niketan, he was also welcomed by the President of Parmarth Niketan, Swami Chidanand Saraswati.