Women entrepreneurs felicitated

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 19 Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today visited the Aadharika Samaj Vikas Sanstha, an organisation engaged in skill development of women at Kandivali. The Governor interacted with women members and felicitated the women who have secured employment after completing the skill development and entrepreneurship programme of the Sanstha.

Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty, MLA Manisha Chaudhari, Director of Aaradhika Samaj Vikas Sanstha Ruchi Mane, Corporator Bina Doshi, Gynecologist Dr Ranna Doshi and members of self-help groups were present.