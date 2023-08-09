Women giving impetus to rural economy through self-help groups: CM

14 women presented ‘Stree Shakti Tilu Rauteli Awards’; 35 receive Anganwadi Worker Awards

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the ‘State Stree Shakti Tilu Rauteli Awards’ and ‘Anganwadi Worker Awards’ 2022-23 at a programme held at the IRDT Auditorium, Survey Chowk, on Tuesday. This year, 14 women were given the State Stree Shakti Tilu Rauteli Awards and 35 women were given the Anganwadi Worker Awards. An amount of Rs 51,000 each was digitally transferred to all the awardees’ accounts.

While congratulating the award recipients, Chief Minister Dhami said that he was proud to honour women achievers who have done commendable work in various fields.

He recalled that, at the age of 15, Veerangana Tilu Rauteli had defeated her opponents on the battlefield with her fighting skills. It is no exaggeration if Tilu Rauteli, a heroine rich in incomparable bravery, determination and courage, is remembered as the Jhansi ki Rani of Uttarakhand. She fought seven wars between the age of 15 to 22 and showed bravery and fighting skills. The state government has increased the amount of the Tilu Rauteli Award from Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000, while the amount of the Anganwadi worker award has also been increased from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000.

The Chief Minister added that the state government is committed to improving the functioning of Anganwadi centres and is continuously working in that direction. After the parents, the children receive their early education at the Anganwadi Centres. The state government has increased the honorarium of Anganwadi workers from Rs 7500 to Rs 9300. The honorarium of mini-Anganwadi workers has also been increased from Rs 4500 to Rs 6250 and that of assistants from Rs 3550 to Rs 5250.

The Chief Minister said that women power has played a major role in the development of Uttarakhand in every field. Women made the biggest sacrifices in the movement for a separate state. Today, women are not less than men in any field, be it the home or the battlefield, politics or cinema, scientific field or agriculture, education and research. Women have proved themselves everywhere. Today, by forming self-help groups in remote villages of the state, women are giving impetus to the rural economy through cottage industries. Women have never had any dearth of skills and now this skill is giving strength to them and their families’ economy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has empowered women in every field. From financial inclusion to social security, from quality healthcare to housing, from education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to keep women power at the forefront of India’s development journey.

He said that many works are being done by the state government in the direction of women’s empowerment. Many works have been done like Lakhpati Didi Yojana, Chief Minister Mahalaxmi Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, water from taps in every house, construction of toilets and formation of special funds for women self-help groups. Today, all the mothers and sisters of the state, with their untiring hard work, have made themselves financially self-sufficient and have also kept alive the civilisation and culture of Devbhoomi.

Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya said that modern Tilu Rautelis and Anganwadi workers are being honoured on the auspicious occasion of Tilu Rauteli’s birth anniversary. Continuous efforts are being made by CM Dhami for women’s empowerment in the state. She said that the progress of women in society can be ensured only by ending social discrimination. She congratulated all women who received the Anganwadi awards.

MLA Khajan Das, Secretary, Women Empowerment and Child Development, Hari Chandra Semwal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.