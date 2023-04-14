Women great contributors to state’s development: Dhami

CM inaugurates ‘PashuSakhi’ training programme

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a training programme of ‘PashuSakhi’ under the Government of India funded A-HELP (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) scheme at the Survey of India Auditorium here today. On this occasion, A-help kits were distributed by the Chief Minister to 23 A-help workers. After Pashu Sakhi training, a help worker will be able to work as a connecting link between the Animal Husbandry Department and the ‘animal parents’ and will also provide information about all the schemes of the government to the animal owners.

Chief Minister Dhami said that it is a matter of pride that Uttarakhand has become the third state in the country to start the PashuSakhi training programme after Madhya Pradesh and Kashmir. This training programme will prove to be a milestone in making women self-reliant. He said that Uttarakhand can be made a model state in almost every field. There are good possibilities of achieving 100 percent target of various sector schemes of Government of India in Uttarakhand. It can become a model state for the country in most fields.

Dhami said that as a son and brother, he is always ready to serve and maintain the confidence of the woman power of the state. Strong women are the backbone of any society. If the women power of a state is progressing, then the development of that state is assured, no one can stop it. Women have made their special contribution in the formation of Uttarakhand. On the one hand, where the mother power of the state has taught the entire society to live and fight in adverse circumstances, on the other hand, it has also taught it to win in every situation. He added that he is happy to note that today women in remote villages of the state are giving impetus to the rural economy through cottage industries by forming self-help groups. Women have never had any dearth of skills and now these skills are powering their families’ economy. He said that the women of Uttarakhand are manufacturing better products than many of the products of multinational companies.

Chief Minister Dhami added that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about 23 crore women across the country now have Jan Dhan accounts and women power is getting the benefits of various schemes directly. Today, the government led by the Prime Minister has done the work of promoting women in every field. From financial inclusion to social security, from quality healthcare to housing, from education to entrepreneurship, several efforts have been made to keep women at the forefront of India’s development journey. These efforts will continue with more enthusiasm in the coming times.

The CM said that the women can gauge the commitment of the state government from the speed with which it also worked to give complete benefits of 30 percent reservation to women in government jobs. Today, all the women of the state, with their untiring hard work, have done the work of making themselves financially self-sufficient, on the one hand, while they have also kept alive the civilisation and culture of Devbhoomi. He asserted that he has full faith that this special scheme starting today would further strengthen the government’s resolve of “strong mother power, strong state”.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said this is a big step in achieving the Prime Minister’s goal of doubling the income of farmers and cattle herders. Like every sector, the Uttarakhand Government is getting unprecedented cooperation in animal husbandry from the central government. This scheme is important for empowerment and self-reliance of women power.

It may be recalled that after PashuSakhi training, a help worker will be able to work as a connecting link between the Animal Husbandry Department and the animal parents and will also provide information about all the schemes of the government to the animal owners. Chief Women members of the self-help groups of the National Rural Livelihood Mission will get the opportunity to get the honorarium fixed by the Government of India in various schemes through the A-Help scheme. The A-help worker will also share the record of all livestock and poultry population in the area with the block level veterinarians. This will not only make the implementation of animal husbandry activities easier, but will also have a direct impact on milk production. Apart from this, she will also encourage animal rearers to produce fodder so that they become self-sufficient for the supply of fodder. Each A-Help worker will also be given a first-aid kit so that they can take care of the basic health needs of the animals.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary Suvarsha Joshi from Government of India, Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Uttarakhand, Dr BVRC Purshottam, President of Uttarakhand Gau Seva Aayog Rajendra Anthwal and members and women of various women self-help groups and Mahila Mangal Dals were also present.