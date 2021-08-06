Women have made India proud at Tokyo Olympics: Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Aug: Governor Baby Rani Maurya participated in a programme organised by Dev Sanskriti University on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee Year of Gayatri Tirtha Shantikunj, virtually, on Wednesday. The theme of the programme was women empowerment.

In her address, Governor Maurya said that women participating in Tokyo Olympics 2020 had made the nation proud. Women players were performing excellently in the ongoing Olympics. Women were similarly doing their best in every field including politics. Women had an important place in society during the Vedic period. They had shown great courage on various occasions. Men and women were not competitors; they needed to help each other.

Governor Maurya said that women were considered weak due to the negative approach of some people. The whole of society and nation had to pay for it. Raja Rammohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Dayanand Saraswati, Swami Vivekanand, Maharshi Arvind and Pandit Shriram Sharma worked for women empowerment. Swami Vivekanand had said that empowerment of women could make the future of the country bright. No society or country could become developed until their women were empowered.

Governor Maurya reminded that the thoughts of Pt Shriram Sharma remained relevant even today. According to him, half of society would become infirm if women were not empowered. She shared her experiences of how her family, especially her father, supported and encouraged her. She declared that the progress of the country would not be possible without women’s advancement.

She emphasised that women empowerment was not only the responsibility of the Government but also of society. Women needed to be aware of their rights and opportunities. Men had to support the women also. Various social and religious organisations could play a very important role in this regard. It was the same with educational institutions, which were a powerful medium of women empowerment.

The University VC, teachers and students were present on the occasion.