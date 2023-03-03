Women power will have biggest share in developed India: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) virtually addressed a training programme organised by Kumaon University, Nainital, on ‘Gender Equality and Women Empowerment’ from the Raj Bhavan, here, on Thursday.

The Governor said that, in future India, women have to play a big role in every field of development. Women power will have the biggest share in developed India. He said that the leadership of women is going to be important in the development of India.

In his address, the Governor said, “Women’s development to women-led development is an important principle to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women. The main objective of this principle is to empower women as well as strengthen their role in society and economic development.”

He added that, today, women power is leading as the focal point of equality, women empowerment, equality, good governance and prosperity. He said that it is due to the Amritkal resolution that India is addressing the world with strength and coordination.

Lt-General Singh reminded that India is presiding over the G-20 this year. The G-20 forum brings together the world’s largest economies to promote global economic growth and enhance global economic stability. India has given an important place to women power on this big stage of economic countries. The issue of women empowerment and gender equality has been given priority in the G-20. The Governor declared that the future of the nation is bright owing to women power.