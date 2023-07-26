Women self-help groups capable of bringing economic revolution: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 25 Jul: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) visited Jhajra village of Sahaspur block on Tuesday and inspected the ongoing schemes. During this, the Governor also inspected the Anganwadi centre, health sub-centre, school, and various departmental schemes located in Jhajra village. Gram Panchayat Jhajra is a village adopted by the Governor.

The Governor reached Upper Primary School, Jhajra, during his visit and interacted with the children. The governor also played the role of teacher for a while. He encouraged the children and inspired them to aim high in life. He told the children that they should always dream big. He asked the children to always work hard. He asked the children about their goals and wished them a bright future.

He also visited the Anganwadi Centre and met the small children there. He obtained information about the centre from the Anganwadi Supervisor. During the inspection of the health sub-center, he saw the arrangements and facilities, including the vaccination of children. He said that Asha and Anganwadi workers are working with great devotion and he was always very impressed by their work. On being informed that they get very low honorarium, the Governor assured appropriate action.

He also visited the stalls of women self-help groups set up at “Anand Van” located in Jhajra. He inquired about various products made by women and appreciated them. He said that the products made by women are truly world-class. Branding and good packaging of these products of self-help groups is necessary. He asked the women to focus on online marketing of the products. An economic revolution would result in Uttarakhand based on self-help groups.

He also held a meeting with the people in Gram Panchayat Jhajra, listened to their problems and assured them all possible help. As Jhajra Gram Panchayat is a village adopted by him, the village head could meet him at the Raj Bhavan regarding any problem. Development at the village level is very important, he asserted, and for this people’s representatives and villagers need to be more aware.

The Governor was told about the problem of water logging in the rainy season by the villagers. He instructed the Chief Development Officer to prepare a plan in this regard. Regarding the destruction in villagers’ fields by monkeys and stray animals, he instructed the officials to prepare a concrete action plan. Apart from this, the villagers also placed a demand for a high school and inter-college in Jhajra before the Governor. He assured appropriate action on the above suggestions.

Lt General Singh also inspected the Jhajra drinking water scheme. He was told that this scheme is being constructed at a cost of Rs 273.91 lakhs. As many as 648 families would benefit from this scheme.

He also inspected the flood protection work on the banks of River Tons in Jhajra. He appreciated the 1100 metres long flood protection work done by the Irrigation Department. On this occasion, he also planted saplings on the banks of Tons River.

During the tour, Gurmit Singh met the people living in houses built for landless families under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also inspected the motor road built under Mera Gaon, Meri Sadak scheme.

Various departmental officers including Jharna Kamthan, the Chief Development Officer, Dehradun were present during the visit.