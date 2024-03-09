Women workers felicitated at Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Mar: On International Women’s Day, women workers were felicitated at Graphic Era, here, today. In a programme organised in Graphic Era Deemed University’s BTech auditorium, the workers were felicitated and also awarded.

Graphic Era Group of Institutions’ Vice Chairperson Rakhi Ghanshala presented women workers with gifts as a token of gratitude and appreciation. More than 150 women, who have been working diligently in different departments of Graphic Era’s hospitality, security, hostels, etc., were honoured.

Fifty-five years old Anita, who has been working for Graphic Era’s hospitality, expressed her happiness and said that by giving this honour, Graphic Era had appreciated their work. This day would always remain special for her.