Womennovator Creators Fest 2023 held at Raj Bhavan

Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the chief guest in the ““, organized by theorganisation aton Tuesday. On this occasion, the Governor honored leading women from across the country in various fields of women empowerment. During the event, he also launched the ‘10K Fellowship Programme.’ The program is spread across over 200 cities to provide a strong ecosystem of empowered women entrepreneurs through training, promotion, branding resources and development to 100 women in each city.is a global incubator dedicated to the 5 SDG goals set by the United Nations.provides an ecosystem for women to showcase their work and reach a wider audience through community enablement and capacity-building programs. It has presence in more than 100 cities across the country including 5 countries. More than 150 prominent influential women across social media and other mediums who have been an inspiration to other women in various fields participated in the “”.

Governor Singh congratulated all the women who were honored. In his address, he said that all of you have influenced other women with your talent in various fields. All you successful women have achieved success through your determination. He said that the way these women have established themselves through artificial intelligence and technology is exemplary. He described all women as an example of leadership.

Lt-General Singh said that mother power has a big role in society. Women like you are performing that role very well. He said that women are the most powerful members of our family. He expressed confidence that with the active participation of such women in all fields, our country will develop and become a world leader. He congratulated the Womennovator organization.

On this occasion, Tripti Singhal Somani, Founder of Womennovator, gave information about the fest and shared her views about its importance in the rapidly advancing world of technology. She said that Womennovator, with its transformative initiative, is not only promoting the presence of women in the economic sector but will also help them move forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Blossom Kochhar, a distinguished Board Member of Womennovator, emphasised the value of empowering women and urged them to embrace their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit for a prosperous community.

The occasion was attended by influential women including former Twitter-India head Kanika Mittal, Amazon’s Udham Yadav, Janhvi Singh, Chetna Balhara, Pragya Saini, Deeksha Chhabra, Dhairya Gangwani, Deeksha Anand, Aditi Sharma and columnist Pooja Marwah.