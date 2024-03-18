Women’s Bike Rally held by Indian Oil Corp in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Mar: The streets of Dehradun reverberated to the roar of engines as the annual Indian Oil Bike Rally kicked off in grand style. Present were Hemant Rathore, Executive Director, and Ajay Garg, Chief General Manager of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

The event not only celebrated the biking community but also heralded a new era of fuel technology with the promotion of XP100 fuel.

Rathore and Garg underscored the significance of XP100 fuel in revolutionising the biking experience, emphasising unmatched engine performance, enhanced efficiency, and a steadfast commitment to excellence in fuel innovation. Their presence at the rally symbolised Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s dedication to supporting the biking culture and advancing the industry with cutting-edge solutions.

Amidst the thrill of the rally, participants navigated diverse terrain and challenging routes with newfound power and performance. The collaboration between the biking community and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd exemplifies a shared passion for pushing boundaries, fostering camaraderie, and embracing technological advancements to enrich every riding adventure.

The promotion of XP100 fuel stands as a testament to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in fuel technology, promising to elevate the biking experience to new heights.

Executive Director Hemant Rathod and Chief General Manager Ajay Garg also met the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami on this occasion.