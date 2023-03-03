Women’s Self-Defence Workshop held at Law College Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Mar: Law College Dehradun, Uttaranchal University, organised a ‘Workshop for Women on Self-Defence’ under the aegis of its Women Cell, here, today.

Executive Director of the university Dr Abhishek Joshi was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Rakshita Gowda, one of the youngest Indian team coaches for the International Olympic Committee recognised games and a national coaching committee member of kickboxing sports (WAKO India Federation) presided as the Chief Trainer, along with Rajshekhar, WAKO India technical committee member & Vice President of Uttarakhand kickboxing, instructors Captain Balbir Singh Rawat (Retd), Lieutenant Yashwant Singh Rawat (Retd) and V Veera Bharati, national championship medalist.

The event highlighted the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in the physical space and to empower them against gender-based violence. This workshop was training by the professionals in a safe and supportive environment. A batch of 60 girls was given practical training on self-defence.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna said that the University is determined to celebrate International Women’s Day throughout March. Programmes have been organised for women in various departments of the University. Teaching techniques of self-defence to girl students is included in this.

Those present on the occasion were Dr Abhishek Joshi, Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Dr Poonam Rawat, Dr Bhuvneswari, Dr Sandhya Verma, Dr Shikha Uniyal Gairola, Rakshita Gowda, Raj Shekhar and trainee students.