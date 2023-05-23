“Words-Worth” Inter School Elocution Competition held at Seven Oaks School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 May: Seven Oaks School conducted “Words-Worth”, an Inter School elocution competition, here, on 20 May. Students from various schools gathered for the much-awaited contest. The event provided a platform for young minds to showcase their oratory skills and enthusiasm for public speaking. There were over 20 participants from various schools split into two categories – Group elocution and Solo.

Kulbhushan Jad, Principal, Parvati Radhakishen Fomra School, Mathura, was the Chief Guest. Being a Master of English, Jad gave valuable insights to the participants.

The participants were from Raja Rammohan Roy Academy, Convent of Jesus & Mary, Sun Valley School, Ann Mary School, DPS, Doon International School, Doon Laurens, KV Birpur, DD Public School, Dehradun World School, St Judes School, The Montessori School, Tons Bridge School, KV Upper Camp, Hill Grange and Seven Oaks School.

The winner of the Group category was the team from Raja Rammohan Roy Academy. Winners of the Solo category were Reyansh Sharma, Sun Valley School, followed by Darshita Pant, Doon International School and Adya Sharma, Convent of Jesus and Mary.