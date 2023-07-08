Work Food and Entertainment City available as office space in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 4 July: There is good news for persons who are looking for space in a posh area in Dehradun. An extraordinary office space is available right next to Clock Tower on Rajpur Road, as Work Food Entertainment City.
Work Food Entertainment City, Dehradun is your gateway to an opulent business hub designed to cater to all your professional needs. Those interested may explore this world-class facility, designed to provide an ideal workplace and environment for businesses of all sizes and industries.
Raw space (available in sizes 100 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft), furnished office, unfurnished office, restaurant space, salon space, and corporate office space are available for rent. It is equipped with all facilities like CCTV, Lift, Security, Washroom, Parking and 100% Power Backup.