Work on Kalgi Khatta Pani road initiated

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 3 Feb: The people of Kalgi Khatta Pani area in the Mussoorie Cantonment, have been provided a development boost by the Vice President of the Cantonment, Badal Prakash. The foundation stone of the first phase of the Kalgi Khatta Pani Motor Road was laid today by Prakash. The project had been pending for a long time. At the same time, the 2nd phase work has also been approved.

The public had been demanding construction of the motorway. People said that many villages with a population of more than five thousand would be benefited by the construction of this road. The area would be developed and opened to tourism. They demanded from the MLA and other public representatives that Khatta Pani area should be developed from the tourism point of view so that people could get employment.

Cantonment Council Vice-President Badal Prakash said that, for technical reasons, the road had been unable to be built till now. He said that, due to his and council members’ efforts, the construction of the road was approved and the first phase, costing Rs 9.96 lakh had started and would be completed soon. Financial approval had been received for the second phase.

Present on the occasion were Cantonment Council Members Sushil Aggarwal, Mahesh Chand, Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal, Arvind Semwal, Manoj Kharola, Mukesh Dhanai, Sawan Kanoujia, Vijay Batola, Nitin Shah, Sundar Singh Rawat, Abhilash, Anil Singh, Avatar Kukreja and others.