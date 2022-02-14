‘Working with Deepika was fulfilling experience!’

In conversation with Dhairya Karwa

By Sunita Vijay

Dhairya Karwa, an alumnus of Welham Boys’ School, stars in Gehraiyaan, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and is being admired for its dig into the dark side of relationships in the modern context. He plays Karan, Deepika Padukone’s live-in-partner. Dhairya is overwhelmed by the response and messages he is receiving from his friends and fans after the movie’s release. Previously, he has acted in Uri and ‘83.

Talking about how he felt about working with Deepika Padukone, he says, “Working with Deepika was amazing. She’s a superstar, a huge personality. I have just started. I was never intimidated or nervous whenever I was around her. She is a warm and perceptive person who immediately makes you feel comfortable. It was a fulfilling experience and a refreshing revelation that a person can be so simple, humble, and grounded despite all these years of stardom. I have loads to learn from her!”

Remembering the shooting days, he says, “I had a good time while working in the film. Shakun’s initiative to let us know each other before the shoot was an intelligent move. The story demanded an on-screen bond among three characters shown to grow together. We spent a handsome amount of time with each other before the shoot. We would hang out, discuss, read, and do yoga together the entire day. It made the process smooth and seamless. We were all in the required comfort zone before the shoot, which made the understanding of the characters more profound.”

On being asked to share some exciting moments during the shoots, he adds laughingly, “There are many. Shakun tried a prank on me. Four-five days into shooting, I got a day off. Deepika and Siddhant were returning from a shoot during the early hours of the morning. A knock at the door, and I see Deepika and Siddhant wearing long faces. And she says, ‘Shakun is not happy with your performance. He is looking for a replacement.’ I was half asleep, and the jolt of the shocking news was an awakening. Then suddenly, I heard Shakun’s giggle from behind. I breathed a sigh of relief. I almost survived a heart attack. So, overall, it was fun and enriching, both, to be on an outdoor shoot.”

Talking about the takeaways, he says, “The benefit of an outdoor shoot is that it provides ample time to spend with big stars and learn. They are now my mentors and support system. I can rely on them for good advice at any point in time. Had it been in Mumbai, it’s like coming to shoot and returning home. Here we had time in the morning, evening, on off days to talk, discuss, and get to know each other more. I consider myself fortunate that this opportunity was bestowed on me.”

Dhairya keeps visiting Doon. His love for Dehradun and his bond with the town remains infrangible, and he keeps it alive by coming here whenever he has time to meet his schoolmates and teachers. He wants to come to Uttarakhand to shoot some day, and his fondness for this place is unique. He feels the magnetism.

Presently he is working on a few projects – the names he is bound by policy not to disclose.