Workshop begins at SMIH on pain, palliative care

Dehradun, 20 Apr: A 2-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) Programme cum Workshop is being held at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, here. The subject is Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA) technique. Specialists shared experiences and provided knowledge on the ultra modern techniques of treatment.

Specialists from Delhi, Lucknow and AIIMS, Rishikesh, also gave live demonstrations on patients on Pain Management.

On the first day, the programme was jointly inaugurated by Vice Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr Utkarsh Sharma, Vice Principal Dr Punet Ohri, Vice Principal Dr Lalit Kumar Varshney, HOD, Deptartment of Anaesthesia, Dr Robina Makker, HOD, Pathology, Dr Seema Acharya and HOD, Microbiology, Dr Sulekha Nautiyal.

Dr Robina Makker said that the initiation of Pain and Palliative Care Department at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has given a big relief to patients. She said that, in future also, patients from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and nearby states will be relieved of pain here. Previously, the patients had to rush to metro cities for treatment and surgery was the only alternative. Now, under the roof of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, the availability of complete treatment has come as a big relief for the patients. She disclosed that the Department of Anaesthesia runs a one year PDCC (Post Doctorate Certificate Course) for medical students. In near future, a DM course in Pain and Palliative Care will also be started.

Secretary of Indian Society for Study of Pain (ISSP), Dr Pankaj Surange threw light on Radio Frequency. Dr Anurag Agarwal, Professor, Anaesthesia and Pain Department, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lucknow, gave a presentation on treatment of pain in the back by RFA technique. He said that Radio Frequency Ablation is an advanced technique for the treatment of body pain which occur as a result of chronic diseases.

Dr Praveen Talwar, Associate Professor, Anaesthesia and Pain Department, All India Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Rishikesh, explained the causes and modern techniques of treatment of the pain in the face (trigeminal neuralgia). Dr Azka Zuberi, Associate Professor, Muzzaffarnagar Medical College, provided information on chronic pain management.

In the second session, today, treatment of pain in the knee, face and back was done at the operation theatre of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. The young medical students and doctors saw the live telecast from operation theatre. The specialists explained how the use of RFA technique is done in the treatment of patients.

The OPD and Operation Theatre of Pain and Palliative Department is being served by Dr Neha Kathor, Dr Anoop Singh Negi, Dr Priyanka Mishra, Dr Mohit Kumar and Dr Gaurav Pathak. Significant roles were also played by American Avonos Company and its officials, Aman Sharma and Rajender Khanduri.